Here's What the OG Babes of Baywatch Look Like Today

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
They still got it!
Some of the original babes of Baywatch reunited over the weekend, and though they weren't donning high-cut red swimsuits, they looked just as gorgeous as ever.
The ladies from the hit '90s series, including Kelly Packard, 42, Donna D'Errico, 49, Nancy Valen, 51, and Erika Eleniak, 47, got together for the first ever Baywatch SloMo Marathon in Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of the release of the revamped movie next month. Other alum including Jason Simmons, 47, and Angelica Bridge, 46, also joined the fun.
The OG group even got to meet newcomers Zac Efron and Kelly Rohrbach who star in the upcoming film.
The film will also feature newbies Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as well as Priyanka Chopra, to name a few. But not everyone is new. In fact, David Hasselhoff makes an appearance in the film, too.
E! News caught up with the former Mitch Buchannon who dished on what it's been like passing the baton of the esteemed role onto Johnson.
"It was kind of a bittersweet thing when you go on the set and someone else is playing Mitch Buchannon, and I said, 'Well I'm Mitch Buchannon,'" he recalled. "We had a big laugh about it."
He continued, reasoning, "You were the king of the block back in 1989 and now The Rock is. It's better to have a picture with the king of the block, even though you're [not longer] the king of the block."
As far as what Hasselhoff will be doing in the film, he said producer Beau Flynn "couldn't have been more gracious, he let me do what I wanted to do, and we'll see what happens."
We can't wait to see when Baywatch hits theaters May 26.