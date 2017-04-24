Here's What the OG Babes of Baywatch Look Like Today

They still got it!

Some of the original babes of Baywatch reunited over the weekend, and though they weren't donning high-cut red swimsuits, they looked just as gorgeous as ever.

The ladies from the hit '90s series, including Kelly Packard, 42, Donna D'Errico, 49, Nancy Valen, 51, and Erika Eleniak, 47, got together for the first ever Baywatch SloMo Marathon in Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of the release of the revamped movie next month. Other alum including Jason Simmons, 47, and Angelica Bridge, 46, also joined the fun.

The OG group even got to meet newcomers Zac Efron and Kelly Rohrbach who star in the upcoming film.