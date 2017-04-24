Serena Williams can't wait to be a mom.
The all-star tennis player took to Instagram to share a selfie of her growing baby bump and penned a heartfelt note to her unborn baby.
"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year," she wrote, "but most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."
A new Snoo is on the way! https://t.co/qTOXiysuJ9 pic.twitter.com/XC534R7zw4— Alexis Ohanian ? (@alexisohanian) April 24, 2017
Wearing a bikini, Williams must have snapped the cute photo while on her babymoon with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The couple traveled to Mexico shortly after Williams announced her pregnancy on Snapchat and were spotted lounging on the beach. Williams also shared pictures of her picturesque vacation on Instagram, taking fans on a tour of the Mayan ruins in Tulum.
The couple announced their engagement in December, but haven't revealed a wedding date just yet. Her rep told Reuters that the 23-time Grand Slam champion would be sitting out the rest of the tennis season but will return to the court in 2018.
The Women's Tennis Association posted its updated rankings early Monday morning and announced Serena is back at No. 1. She used Snapchat to make light of the headline, which read "Pregnant Serena Williams Back in World Number One Spot." She added, "I wonder if this is a first?"
It might just be!