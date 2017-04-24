Serena Williams Pens Emotional Note to Her Unborn Baby: "You Gave Me Strength I Didn't Know I Had"

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lea Michele

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brielle Biermann, Kash Biermann

Brielle Biermann Gives an Update on Her Brother Kash After Hospitalization

Crime Scenes to Brush Up On

Insider Secrets From the Birth of True Crime Television

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Serena Williams can't wait to be a mom.

The all-star tennis player took to Instagram to share a selfie of her growing baby bump and penned a heartfelt note to her unborn baby.

"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year," she wrote, "but most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy." 

Photos

Serena Williams' Best Looks

Serena Williams, Baby Bump

Instagram

Wearing a bikini, Williams must have snapped the cute photo while on her babymoon with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The couple traveled to Mexico shortly after Williams announced her pregnancy on Snapchat and were spotted lounging on the beach. Williams also shared pictures of her picturesque vacation on Instagram, taking fans on a tour of the Mayan ruins in Tulum.

The couple announced their engagement in December, but haven't revealed a wedding date just yet. Her rep told Reuters that the 23-time Grand Slam champion would be sitting out the rest of the tennis season but will return to the court in 2018. 

The Women's Tennis Association posted its updated rankings early Monday morning and announced Serena is back at No. 1. She used Snapchat to make light of the headline, which read "Pregnant Serena Williams Back in World Number One Spot." She added, "I wonder if this is a first?"

It might just be!

TAGS/ Serena Williams , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Instagram
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again