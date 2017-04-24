Serena Williams can't wait to be a mom.

The all-star tennis player took to Instagram to share a selfie of her growing baby bump and penned a heartfelt note to her unborn baby.

"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year," she wrote, "but most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy."