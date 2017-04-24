Kash Biermann is heading home!

The 4-year-old son of reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann was bit by a dog over the weekend and rushed to the hospital, according to his famous mom who shared the story on social media.

"The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries," the mom of six wrote. "I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life." However, she has not revealed details about the dog.

Fortunately, according to his big sister, Brielle, the youngster was already showing improvement a day later. "He is doing MUCH better!" she tweeted to a concerned fan.

He was recovering so quickly that by Monday afternoon, the 4-year-old could say goodbye to the hospital. "Kash is going home today earlier then expected," Kim wrote on Instagram. "We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery."