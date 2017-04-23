Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Troy Bierman's 4-year-old son Kash is recovering in a hospital after suffering "very traumatic injuries" from a dog attack.

The Don't Be Tardy star, who is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the season nine finale, posted on her Instagram page Sunday a photo of the boy lying on a hospital bed.

"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare," she wrote. "My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."

"My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up," she said. "Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery."

Kim and Troy are also parents to son KJ, 5, twins Kaia and Kane, 3, and her daughters Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 15.