Ciara Is in the Homestretch of her Pregnancy: Singer Showcases Baby Bump in Polka Dot Dress

It won't be long now before Ciara and Russell Wilson will welcome their first child together!

The singer is in the homestretch of her pregnancy, aka the third trimester. She posted on her Instagram page Sunday photos of her showcasing her large baby bump in a short, frilly and white maternity dress with black polka dots while smiling and standing by a plexiglass balcony overlooking the ocean.

"Sunday Vibes.. ♥," she wrote.

Photos

Ciara's Pregnancy Style

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Three days ago, Ciara shared a photo of herself showcasing her baby bump in a skintight, short sleeve, black knee-length dress while standing in a tennis court.

Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly! ??

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low....????

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara and Russell's baby will be her second child overall; She shares son Future Zahir, who is almost 3, with ex Future.

Nights Like This Are The Best.... @DangeRussWilson ??????

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The pregnant star has been taking it easy with Russell and her son in the days leading up to her due date, which she has not announced. Last week, her husband posted a sweet video of her swimming in a pool.

Pregnant & Beautiful. Easter Dippin' @Ciara," he wrote.

