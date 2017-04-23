Lady Gaga touched scores of hearts with a beautiful and somber moment during her headlining set at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Saturday.

Her 2016 album Joanne features a bonus track, "Grigio Girls," which is about her longtime friend Sonja Durham, who is battling stage IV cancer. During her headlining set on weekend two of Coachella 2017, Gaga dedicated an acoustic version of her song "Edge of Glory" to her.

"My friend Sonja is very sick and I love her so much and if it's okay with you, I'd like to sing this song for her," the singer said, sitting by a piano.

"I'm sorry you don't feel well," she said, mid-song. "We all wish you were here with us."