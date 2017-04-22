Happy Days Star Erin Moran Dead at 56

The Happy Days cast lost one of its own.

Erin Moran has passed away at the age of 56, E! News can confirm.

The Harrison County Sheriffs Department in Harrison County, Ind. tells E! News in a statement, "On April 22, 2017 at approximately 4:07 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call that referenced an unresponsive female. Upon the arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Marie Moran Fleischmann was deceased and an autopsy is pending."

Moran skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s when she was cast as Joanie Cunningham on the widely beloved sitcom, Happy Days. The actress starred as Ron Howard's character's outspoken younger sister before landing a titular role in Happy Days spin-off Joanie Loves Chachie alongside Scott Baio.

Despite Joanie Loves Chachies's one-season run, Erin returned to Happy Days for its eleventh and final season in 1984. She went on to make smaller television appearances on series including Murder, She Wrote and The Love Boat.