Kendrick Lamar has one proud mama on his hands.

Fresh off the release of his latest album, DAMN., the "Humble" rapper took to Instagram on Saturday with one of the most epic reactions to the critically-acclaimed project we've seen yet.

Kendrick shared a screenshot of a lengthy text his mom Paula Oliver recently sent him, and despite the high praise, the Grammy winner is most surprised (albeit impressed) by her use of emojis.

"OMG. This CD is the bombbbb!," she sent him. "You should of put me and your daddy on this one too. j/k. This your best one to me, no bulls--t. Your daddy said u look stressed out on the cover lol," continuing that she told Lamar's father, "...that's the point, we always stressing him out. Since a lil boy you been a over thinker though."