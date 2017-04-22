Earth Day is upon is and that means Hollywood is spending their Saturday reducing, reusing and recycling.
Environmentally conscious celebrities took to social media over the weekend to talk the importance of going green in support of Mother Earth. From enjoying the great outdoors on a hike to taking a dip in the ocean, stars including Jessica Biel, Julianne Houghand Armie Hammer couldn't help but get in the spirit of sustainability.
So what are you waiting for? Check out all your favorite A-listers celebrating the beauty of planet Earth in the roundup below:
Jessica Biel:
The actress's environmentally conscious message is simple: "Plant a tree. Car pool. Recycle… Basically don't be a dick to our planet. Happy #EarthDay!"
Armie Hammer:
"Happy earth day, everyone," the Nocturnal Animals star shared on Instagram. "Let's maintain it for everyone who has to be on it after we're gone."
Julianne Hough:
How did this Dancing With the Stars judge go green on Earth Day? By taking a hike and writing on Instagram, "Just because I'm on the road doesn't mean I don't have time to celebrate #EarthDay! I came up with some easy ways you can make your carbon footprint a little bit smaller. Even if you can only do a little bit, when we all pitch in it adds up!"
"Thank you Earth, for cradling us. I promise to do better. I promise to learn new ways to nurture our home. #earthday," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram.
The American Horror Story star channeled his poetic side with an artistic message posted to Instagram about the importance of sustainability.
The supermodel and environmental rights activist couldn't help but pay tribute to the planet, writing on Instagram, "Happy earth day! God bless our beautiful Mother Earth Feliz dia da terra! Deus abençoe a nossa linda mãe terra!"
Josh had his and Fergie's son Axl in mind as he wrote, "If the planet is not important to you, think about who we're leaving it to. #EARTHDAY"
Bindie Irwin:
"On behalf of myself and gorgeous little Wattle the wombat - Happy Earth Day," the Australian animal rights activist expressed online. "Today we remember the importance of protecting our Mother Earth for the generations to come. Today we celebrate wildlife great and small, cute and cuddly. Today we share love and light in every way we can. The only way to create positive change in the world is to first find peace and balance within. So here's to our wildlife and wild places. What will your legacy be?
The Oscar-winning actress wrote on Instagram, "I wish people cared about the earth as much as they do about who they think created it! #earthday"
The actor hit the beach as he shared a selfie to Instagram captioned, "bring it on what we all doing for #earthday #lustforlife #beach #friends"
I mean... #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/hffSrouoj6— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 22, 2017
The Real Housewives of New York City diva shared her own comedic take on the eco-friendly holiday.
Bethany Hamilton:
"Happy Earth day!!! Isn't this place mesmerizing?!" the famous surfer shared. "From the ocean to the mountains and everything in-between! Lately I have the urgency to do my personal best to care for the earth - live eco friendly, shop local, avoid plastic, etc ( there is so much we can do and be aware of) WE CAN all do our part and we must! The adventures are always awaiting and I celebrate this beautiful creation today"