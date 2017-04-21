Blake Lively popping off after someone asked her about fashion at #PowerOfWomen - "Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?" pic.twitter.com/iPftkPfoeF

Blake Lively was not having it when a reporter asked about her fashion Friday.

The actress and Gossip Girl alum attended Variety's Power of Women luncheon, where she gave a speech about her work combating child pornography. But before, while walking the red carpet, a reporter asked her about her about "her go-to "power outfit."

"Really? At this event, you're asking me about my outfit?" Lively said, according to USA Today. "Seriously...would you ask a man that?"

Lively explained she was at the event to talk about her work with the Child Rescue Coalition.

"I'm here so we...become more aware, and that we change, and that we build (women up)," she said. "So, you can ask me another question."