Surprise, surprise!

Miley Cyrus has a secret role in the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy sequel it turns out.

The former Disney darling is back to her roots as the voice of the character Mainframe, but it seems as though she went to extra lengths to keep the role under wraps.

The news started to make its way online late Thursday after a press junket for the upcoming flick.

In fact, one blogger tweeted the following, "Fun fact from the @JamesGunn @Keyfeige interview happening now! @MileyCyrus is the voice of Mainframe."