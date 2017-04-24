There are good hair days and there are bad hair days.

While one scenario obviously trumps the other, you usually have very little say in what kind of hair day you're in for. Blame the humidity, the last time you showered, your fine hair texture—the list goes on. But you know what they say: Focus on the things you can control, like how you blow your hair out, for instance.

If, no matter how hard you try, your limp locks can't seem to hold a blowout for longer than a couple hours, listen up. Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin, who works with Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen, has a hot tip for you. And it works every time.