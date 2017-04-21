Dancing With the Stars' Nick Viall Weighs In on the Iconic Boy Band Debate: 'N Sync or Backstreet Boys?
It's time to GTL. Again.
OK, Jersey Shore fans, take a look around and make sure no one is within arm's distance of you because we've got some news that might just make you spontaneously fist pump: The cast is down for an onscreen reunion and even talk about what it would look like.
"We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we'd end up killing each other," Jennifer "JWoww" Farley told E! News at the premiere of Fire Island, Logo's new reality show, debuting on April 27. "And if we're married or have kids, they'd have to be there because we can't miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we'd probably go back to our old days. I'm old now, I can't handle a hangover like I did."
MTV
Vinny Guadagnino is also down for a reunion, telling us, "Why not? I would do anything that would entertain people…and that would not make me look like a complete idiot!"
Though Jersey Shore ended its six-season run in 2012, it sounds like the cast dynamic hasn't changed much, with Vinny revealing, "We do reminisce, sometimes we get on group chats together and talk and stuff. And when we talk to each other, it's about, like, who clogged the toilet! It's still regular petty stuff!"
As for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, she told us she still goes to the shore...and often runs into one of her cast members there.
"I still live in Jersey and I'm a fan of the shore, I still go down with my friends," she said. "I see Vinny there sometimes in the summer, so it's kind of like even though we're older, nothing's really changed. I would totally do it again."
Are you listening, MTV?
But who does Sammi think might not be so into the idea of returning to Jersey Shore? Press play on the video above to find out!
Fire Island premieres Thursday, April 27 on Logo.