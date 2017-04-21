Katy Perry definitely took National Look-Alike Day very seriously.

In honor of the April 20th holiday, the Grammy nominee channeled one fellow star. Spoiler alert: it was not Justin Bieber.

Instead, she transformed into foodie Guy Fieri, complete with the sunglasses and open mouth pose. Plus, her newly chopped blond locks are the perfect cut for recreating the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's signature spiked hair.

While they could easily pass for twins, we're not so sure Perry wants to rock this look frequently. "Happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday,"she captioned the image.