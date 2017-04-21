Katy Perry Morphs Into Guy Fieri and Proclaims It's "Never Getting Laid Day"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lea Michele

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Once Upon a Time, Rebecca Mader

Zelena's Loyalty to Regina Is About to Be Tested on Once Upon a Time Thanks to the Black Fairy

ESC: Gigi Hadid

The Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands Celebs Like Gigi Hadid Love

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Guy Fieri

Instagram

Katy Perry definitely took National Look-Alike Day very seriously. 

In honor of the April 20th holiday, the Grammy nominee channeled one fellow star. Spoiler alert: it was not Justin Bieber

Instead, she transformed into foodie Guy Fieri, complete with the sunglasses and open mouth pose. Plus, her newly chopped blond locks are the perfect cut for recreating the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's signature spiked hair. 

While they could easily pass for twins, we're not so sure Perry wants to rock this look frequently. "Happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday,"she captioned the image. 

Photos

Katy Perry's Hair Through the Years

Watch @fablifeshow this Friday for more Chrissy Fieri than you ever imagined or wanted at all

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

While this rendition is certainly entertaining, its not the first time a celebrity has dressed up like Fieri. In 2015, Chrissy Teigen also posed like the Food Network icon on the former daytime show, FABLife

For the getup, the new mom donned a short wig, faux facial hair, a t-shirt covered in graphic flames and matching sunglasses—the shirt and pants seemingly plucked right out of the TV personality's own wardrobe. 

It was not solely an outer transformation. To get into the role, Teigen channeled Fieri's famously enthusiastic personality on set. 

If you want to jump on the Fieri bandwagon, you might want to start with this

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Guy Fieri , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again