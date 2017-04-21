Katy Perry definitely took National Look-Alike Day very seriously.
In honor of the April 20th holiday, the Grammy nominee channeled one fellow star. Spoiler alert: it was not Justin Bieber.
Instead, she transformed into foodie Guy Fieri, complete with the sunglasses and open mouth pose. Plus, her newly chopped blond locks are the perfect cut for recreating the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's signature spiked hair.
While they could easily pass for twins, we're not so sure Perry wants to rock this look frequently. "Happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday,"she captioned the image.
While this rendition is certainly entertaining, its not the first time a celebrity has dressed up like Fieri. In 2015, Chrissy Teigen also posed like the Food Network icon on the former daytime show, FABLife.
For the getup, the new mom donned a short wig, faux facial hair, a t-shirt covered in graphic flames and matching sunglasses—the shirt and pants seemingly plucked right out of the TV personality's own wardrobe.
It was not solely an outer transformation. To get into the role, Teigen channeled Fieri's famously enthusiastic personality on set.
If you want to jump on the Fieri bandwagon, you might want to start with this.