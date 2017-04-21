"Isn't she just magnificent?" Robert said as the nocturnal scorpion crawled over his hands. "The bigger the pinchers, the less venomous they are. But if they have smaller pinchers, that means they pack a lot of venom." While Jimmy appreciated the info, he said, "That thing frightens me."

Robert then introduced him to two baby black bears—one of which bit Jimmy's hand. "I think she's just chewing on your thumbs a little bit," Robert said, noting that they're "hyperactive" little animals. "These ones are only a couple months old. They will get larger than this, though."

Eventually, Robert said, the bears will weigh about 300 lbs. each. At one point, Jimmy nearly kissed one of the cubs. "That was the closest I ever came to a bear," he said. "This is so cool."