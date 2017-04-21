Armie Hammer comes from a long line of entrepreneurs.

When he appeared on The Late Late Show Thursday, fellow guest Rob Delaney revealed he and Hammer share a common bond. "I would steal Playboy and Penthouse magazines," the Catastrophe actor recalled. "Then I would bring them into school and sell them to my friends." Hammer did that, too—but as James Corden pointed out, he "took it one step further."

"Oh, God. My wife is going to kill me," Hammer said. "Basically, we would have the Playboy magazines you'd buy. You know those little hotel lotions—the small, individual size lotions?"

"You would sell pornographic magazines and a small bottle lotion to boys at your school?" an incredulous Corden asked. Hammer laughed at the memory, admitting, "It sounds so much worse when you say it out loud! But in my head it wasn't that bad; I was just an entrepreneur."