Richard Simmons is back at his house less than a week after he was hospitalized in California.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News Thursday night that officers responded to the fitness guru's home.
Due to the paparazzi that were outside, officers assisted the fitness guru to make sure that he could get inside his home safely and peacefully.
Earlier in the week, Richard's rep confirmed to ABC News that the 68-year-old was hospitalized at an undisclosed location in California.
"After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment," the statement read. "He's already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery."
In the middle of his hospital stay, Richard took to Facebook and shared a health update with an old smiling photo.
"Aren't you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I'm not ‘missing,' just a little under the weather. I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days," he shared with his fans. "This has reminded me that when you need help you can't be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it's just bigger than we are."
"I reached out and I hope you will too," he continued. "Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!"
Richard rose to fame in the ‘80s with his "Sweatin' to the Oldies" aerobics video. He has not been photographed in public for more than three years and his Beverly Hills fitness studio closed last year.
A podcast from Dan Taberski titled Missing Richard Simmons has also become popular as listeners try to understand Richard's new private life.
"Richard made a choice. To live a more private life. If he decides to come back, he'll come back," his rep previously shared. "People claim that it happened overnight. It really didn't. We were turning down stuff for years and just kind of quieting down, and when he decides that he wants to come back, that's when he'll come back, and when that will be, I have no idea or if he will at all. There really isn't anything to report."
