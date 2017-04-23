"I can't have you in my life."

Megan (Christine Evangelista) broke down in tears after learning her best friend Hope (Katharine Isabelle) leaked her nude photos on Sunday's The Arrangement.

On the episode, Megan agreed to move in with Kyle (Josh Henderson) after a stalker broke into his house. But before she moved in, Megan decided to have one last night with her best friends Hope and Shaun (Carra Patterson) in her old house.

While packing up her place with her BFFs, Shaun and Hope got into a heated argument over Terence (Michael Vartan) and Institute for the Higher Mind. Hope accused Terence of breaking into Kyle's house and Shaun defended him, which lead Shaun to reveal that she's been taking seminars at IHM.

"Trust me Megan, Terence is not your problem," Shaun said.