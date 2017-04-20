Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett is keeping it real in more ways than you could ever imagine.

Before Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres later this month, the reality star stopped by E! News where no topic was off limits.

In fact, Kendra was ready to talk about sex and how much her son knows about the birds and the bees.

"I have no shame. I even tell little Hank sometimes, ‘Go to bed. Mom and pop are going to have sex,'" she shared with E! News' Catt Sadler exclusively. "'We got to have some sex Hank, okay? Go to your room. Play your video games.' You don't understand. These kids know earlier and earlier now."

There's much more sex talk to come—and a major announcement—in our exclusive interview with Kendra tonight on E! News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.