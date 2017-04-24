Rachel Lindsay is still our girl in her newest Bachelorette promo, but she's not just here to smell the roses.

Lindsay is also here to crush the roses, according to the latest spot, exclusive to E! News. It features the newest star of the franchise in a gorgeous red rose-like dress, custom-made for her by Randi Rahm, surrounded by rose petals. Sometimes she gazes longingly at the roses. Sometimes she throws them to the ground and then stomps on them with her shoes, which are also adorned with roses. Then she twirls, and it all makes for an aesthetic we're completely here for.

Will she be crushing hearts like she crushed that flower? Will those hearts deserve to be crushed? Only time will tell, but we're guessing the answer is yes.