Congratulations are in order!

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are engaged! According to TMZ, the UFC fighters got engaged last week while on vacation in New Zealand. Browne reportedly proposed with a large diamond ring underneath a waterfall because "it felt like the right place to do it." Rousey and Browne have been together since 2015. Rousey confirmed their relationship in a statement to ESPN after rumors swirled.

"I don't talk about my personal life much. That's why it's called 'personal life.' It's true that Travis and I are in a relationship," she said at the time. "I've really enjoyed the time we have spent together and getting to know one another. And that's all I'm going to say about it."