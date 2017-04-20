"It was so cool to be able to go to the zoo and to meet April and her baby," Dietrich said in a video posted on her Facebook page this week and taken at their hotel.

"It's been crazy because people literally recognize me and ask me to take pictures with me and I'm super awkward on the other side of the camera," she said. "I should be taking pictures."

Dietrich also She said she planned to return in the summer with her whole family. She and her husband also share three other children.

While she spoke, baby Porter woke up a couple of times while swaddled in his Rock N' Play sleeper because his pacifier fell out.

"He's so tired. Poor guy. He's been such a good sport," Dietrich said, later picking him up.

"It's just been surreal," she said. "I still don't know, I'm like, 'How did this all happen?' Because I was like 100 weeks pregnant, dancing around in a $16 Amazon giraffe mask. But we're so thankful that we have this story to tell Porter and all the people we've met and things we've gotten to do because of this overnight viral video."