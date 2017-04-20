Cutest mommy meetup ever?
After the livestream of a pregnant April the giraffe waiting to give birth at her enclosure at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, upstate New York went viral last month, South Carolina photographer Erin Dietrich, then pregnant with her fourth child, spoofed the animal star with a clip showing her wearing a giraffe mask. She too became a viral star and was dubbed "Giraffe Mom."
April finally gave birth to a male calf last weekend. Dietrich and her newborn son Porter, who she welcomed in March, recently made a trip to meet them.
"It was so cool to be able to go to the zoo and to meet April and her baby," Dietrich said in a video posted on her Facebook page this week and taken at their hotel.
"It's been crazy because people literally recognize me and ask me to take pictures with me and I'm super awkward on the other side of the camera," she said. "I should be taking pictures."
Dietrich also She said she planned to return in the summer with her whole family. She and her husband also share three other children.
While she spoke, baby Porter woke up a couple of times while swaddled in his Rock N' Play sleeper because his pacifier fell out.
"He's so tired. Poor guy. He's been such a good sport," Dietrich said, later picking him up.
"It's just been surreal," she said. "I still don't know, I'm like, 'How did this all happen?' Because I was like 100 weeks pregnant, dancing around in a $16 Amazon giraffe mask. But we're so thankful that we have this story to tell Porter and all the people we've met and things we've gotten to do because of this overnight viral video."
Inside Edition had flown Dietrich and her son to the zoo and orchestrated the giraffe mommy meetup.
"We're buddies; we're companions," Dietrich told the outlet about April. "She just doesn't know it."
April's calf has not been named yet and the park is holding a fundraising contest to name him at nameaprilscalf.com for $1 a vote. A Change.org petition was recently launched to name him Porter.