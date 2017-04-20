"Hotline Bling" was more than just a song...it was a movement.

Drake's hit track and its accompanying music video gave more to fans than he probably could have ever expected. As soon as the video hit the World Wide Web, the Internet did what it does best—turned it into a meme. Drake immediately went viral, transforming his awkward dad-like dance moves and adapting them to fit hilarious theme songs such as Peanuts' and Frasier's.

But the "Hotline Bling" video gave more than just goofy moves; it gave a good glimpse of Drake's passion for turtleneck sweaters. Throughout the video the Canadian rapper dons his best winter wear, including a Moncler red puffy coat, but it's his oversized turtleneck sweater that really made waves.