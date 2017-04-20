La La Anthony has been keeping busy following her split from husband Carmelo Anthony.

E! News learned Monday that the television personality and the New York Knicks player had called it quits after seven years of marriage. Neither has spoken about the breakup and it is unclear when they actually separated They were last seen together over the weekend at their 10-year-old son Kiyan Anthony's basketball game. No divorce papers have been filed.

So far, La La has been keeping up with her public appearances despite the split.

On Tuesday, she attended AT&T and the Tribeca Film Festival's celebratory launch of the Untold Stories: An Inclusive Film program at Thalassa in New York City. The star wore a skintight, white striped dress with a flared pencil skirt. She did not wear her wedding ring.

On Wednesday night, she had dinner with her old friend Ludacrisat the Del Posto restaurant in New York City. La La wore a black one-sleeve Vetements jumpsuit.

La La uncharacteristically did not smile at photographers at either event.