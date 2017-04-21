25 Facts About Twin Peaks That Might Surprise You

1. The original title of the show was North Dakota, with Frost explaining, "Long before we moved into the Pacific Northwest, we were playing around with this idea of the plains and a place far away from the world. But what we really lacked was that sense of mystery in the forest and the darkness that moving a little further west had."

2. Lynch came up with the name Dale Cooper as a nod to D.B. Cooper, the epithet that was used to describe an unidentified man who hijacked a Boeing 727 aircraft in 1971.

3. On set, Lynch called MacLachlan "Kale," and still calls him this nickname.

4. The character of Audrey Horne was written specifically for Sherilyn Fenn by Lynch. "He met a certain number of people in my age range, maybe a little younger, and he talks to you for a while," she told The A.V. Club. "It was the first time I'd ever actually been myself in an interview and tried to just be open. But it went great, and they called and said, ‘Yeah, he's writing you this role!'"