It seems Dorinda Medley has had enough. In a preview of the fourth episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season nine, Dorinda and Sonja Morgan come face-to-face for the first time since their season eight reunion battle, which stemmed from Dorinda not inviting Sonja to the Berkshires last season, and things don't go very well.
"It's not going to go any further," Dorinda told Sonja. "Do you hear me? It's not—"
"What are you going to do? Back it up from me?" Sonja said, referring to an infamous Dorinda moment where she and the other ladies argued about cursing and Dorinda said, "Back that s—t up!"
"No, come on. Why don't you stop getting vaginal rejuvenation," Dorinda said. "And put an E-ZPass on that vagina with your Holland Tunnel. We all know what kind of s—t goes down in that townhouse."
The game, as they say, is on.
Sonja reportedly posted about Dorinda on Facebook that was the straw that broke the camel's back for Dorinda. In the third episode, Dorinda revealed she had a man who prepared a folder full of information for her on Sonja.
"You're a liar, you're a liar and a fraud," Dorinda said to Sonja as Ms. Morgan tried to eat her pasta.
"Fix your toilet in your townhouse and wander around, OK, in your housecoat," Dorinda said and then she drops this Grey Gardens reference: "Is Edie Beale upstairs? Sonja!"
Sonja is not amused. "This is not how one acts at a dinner party, normally," she said in a confessional.
"I just wanted my pasta," Sonja told Andy Cohen after he played the clip on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
