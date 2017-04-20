It seems Dorinda Medley has had enough. In a preview of the fourth episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season nine, Dorinda and Sonja Morgan come face-to-face for the first time since their season eight reunion battle, which stemmed from Dorinda not inviting Sonja to the Berkshires last season, and things don't go very well.

"It's not going to go any further," Dorinda told Sonja. "Do you hear me? It's not—"

"What are you going to do? Back it up from me?" Sonja said, referring to an infamous Dorinda moment where she and the other ladies argued about cursing and Dorinda said, "Back that s—t up!"