Well, that was quick.

Prince's new collection of unreleased material, an EP titled Deliverance, was announced Tuesday and the title track was made available for early streaming. But it has since been removed from iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other streaming services. The removal of his music comes after his estate took legal action, requesting a judge block the release in conjunction with a lawsuit it filed against the EP's producer and sound engineer George Ian Boxill for control of the Deliverance tracks, according to Billboard.

The filing claims Boxill neglected to return the unfinished recordings. He reportedly spent a year finishing, arranging and completion production on the EP. The suit alleges the value of the music is around $75,000.