Charlie Murphy's family and friends gathered to lay the comedian to rest Wednesday evening and honor his life.

Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and more comedians gathered together to pay their respects in New Jersey. Murphy, 57, passed away last week after a battle with leukemia. Cedric shared a photo of the group on Instagram. "Tonite we joined Family n Friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the Legendary #charliemurphy @neilbrennan @realdlhughley @georgelopez @eddiegriffin @donnellrawlings @davechapelle S/o @jaypharoah @affioncrockett #Capone #terryhodges #garfield," he captioned the picture.