Besides supermodel good looks, David and Victoria Beckhamsound like some super parents.
Last year, the famous couple cheered on their middle son as he competed in the children's race at the London Marathon. His famous parents, big bro Brooklyn, and little brother Cruz welcomed him as he crossed the finish line in matching "Team Romeo" t-shirts.
As though competing in a marathon wasn't impressive enough, Romeo Beckham must have made his parents even prouder by running for charity, raising £6,000 for UNAIDS and 7 Fund, organizations both his parents are active in.
The Beckhams aren't the only couple using their star power to do some good. Check out these other do-gooder celebrity couples, just in time for Volunteer Week!
The Seahawks quarterback and R&B singer took to Instagram to give us some volunteering inspiration. Russell Wilson and Ciaratook a moment from their busy schedules to spread some smiles at the Seattle Children's Hospital.
The "1, 2 Step" singer had been hard at work recording a new album, but that's not the only thing she's got on her mind—the couple just celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement and have a baby on the way!
Must be some good karma for this happy couple!
Rick Diamond/Nashville Rising/Getty Images for Nashville Rising
This "Humble and Kind" singer stays true to his word, giving back whenever he can. Tim McGrawand Faith Hillhave performed at numerous charity events, and the Nashville Rising Flood Recovery Concert was no different.
Alongside country stars like Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, this powerhouse couple helped raise $50,000 for flood relief.
The pair recently performed at the ACM Awards, sharing their single "Speak to a Girl" in preparation for their joint tour this summer.
Of course, there are tons of different ways to get involved. Just ask Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen.
The New England Patriots quarterback swapped out his football jersey for an apron, helping serve Thanksgiving dinner at a soup kitchen in Boston. The Victoria's Secret model was reportedly on turkey duty throughout the day, while her NFL hubby dished out pumpkin pie. Naturally, the player couldn't eat any though. Pumpkin pie definitely doesn't fit into the couple's strict diet plan.
With five Superbowl wins and a team being honored at the White House, they certainly have plenty to be thankful for!
The Happy Hippie herself visited Rady's Children's Hospital in San Diego last winter, accompanied by her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus was clearly on a mission to spread some holiday cheer, dressed in bright colors and laughing with everyone she met. You'd have to be a total Grinch not to smile!
The Last Song costars have not picked a wedding date yet, but we can't wait for the day they do!
AP Photo/The Kansas City Star, David Eulitt
The Angry Birds Movie actor is no stranger to making kids laugh, and put his skills to use visiting the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jason Sudeikis was joined by a whole host of other celebs, including Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, and of course, his wife Olivia WildeThe group were all a part of Big Slick, a charity organization Suedikis helped to found. Together, they raised over $1M for Children's Mercy!
From NFL players to pop stars, these couples have more than just their big names - they have even bigger hearts!