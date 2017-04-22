Besides supermodel good looks, David and Victoria Beckhamsound like some super parents.

Last year, the famous couple cheered on their middle son as he competed in the children's race at the London Marathon. His famous parents, big bro Brooklyn, and little brother Cruz welcomed him as he crossed the finish line in matching "Team Romeo" t-shirts.

As though competing in a marathon wasn't impressive enough, Romeo Beckham must have made his parents even prouder by running for charity, raising £6,000 for UNAIDS and 7 Fund, organizations both his parents are active in.

The Beckhams aren't the only couple using their star power to do some good. Check out these other do-gooder celebrity couples, just in time for Volunteer Week!