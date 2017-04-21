Christine Skari
David Henrie is a married man!
The former Wizards of Waverly Place star tied the knot with longtime love and former Miss Delaware, Maria Cahill in an intimate ceremony on Friday evening, People reports. The couple's closest family and friends gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion, which was held in Southern California. And while the bride wore a stunning gown by Enzoani, her handsome groom donned a custom tux by Indochino.
The two are said to have shared their very first dance as husband and wife to Michael Bublé‘s "Hold On". Henrie's Wizards co-stars were all in attendance for his wedding, including Selena Gomez who was dressed in a burgundy maxi dress.
In a statement to E! News, Henrie gushed about his very special day: "I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. Now, almost three years later, it's almost surreal that we're finally getting married. We're so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can't wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate."
David, who also starred on How I Met Your Mother, kept his engagement a secret until late January, nearly four months after he popped the question during one grand, romantic gesture.
After chartering a private helicopter to Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California last October, the lovebirds were surprised by Maria's extended family, who traveled from the east coast to celebrate David getting down one knee and asking Maria to be his wife.
"We have the same foundations, share the same beliefs, same morals," Henrie gushed to Blog De Los Angeles about his now-bride. "We both come from good, big families that taught us about unconditional love, about always loving each other."
He continued, "Every time I see her, I'm taken aback. And she knows, because every time I see her I give her such a hug, like I haven't seen her in a year!"
Too. Cute.
So what's next for the newlyweds? Well, after what is sure to be a gorgeous honeymoon, Henrie is the first to admit they've both got babies on the brain. He teased to the outlet, "You know what they say, children are like flowers, you can't have too many of them…"
Congratulations, David and Maria!