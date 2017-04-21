David Henrie is a married man!

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star tied the knot with longtime love and former Miss Delaware, Maria Cahill in an intimate ceremony on Friday evening, People reports. The couple's closest family and friends gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion, which was held in Southern California. And while the bride wore a stunning gown by Enzoani, her handsome groom donned a custom tux by Indochino.

The two are said to have shared their very first dance as husband and wife to Michael Bublé‘s "Hold On". Henrie's Wizards co-stars were all in attendance for his wedding, including Selena Gomez who was dressed in a burgundy maxi dress.

In a statement to E! News, Henrie gushed about his very special day: "I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. Now, almost three years later, it's almost surreal that we're finally getting married. We're so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can't wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate."