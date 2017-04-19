Kylie Jenner Reveals Her and Kim Kardashian's New Lipstick Collaboration: "Wouldn't Be a Kim Collab Without 4 Nudes"

Kim Kardashian is all about the nudes. When it comes to lips, that is.

Her makeup mogul sister Kylie Jenner, 19, had on Tuesday teased a new collaboration between the two, posting a video ad that shows them twinning—and seemingly topless. On Wednesday, the teen posted on Snapchat a series of photos and videos that reveal the surprise: A KKW by Kylie Cosmetics collection of not one but four créme liquid lipsticks inspired by her sister—"Kimberly," "Kim," "Kiki" and Kimmie," of various nude shades.

"Love this formula so much and how authentic it is to Kim," Kylie wrote, adding, "Wouldn't be a Kim Collab without 4 nudes."

The new lipsticks will be available to purchase on April 25 at 3 p.m. PT on Kylie Cosmetics.com.

Kylie had released a collaborative Koko lip products collection with sister Khloe Kardashian, 32, last November.

Every Time Kylie Jenner Has Dressed Exactly Like Kim Kardashian

Kylie has also often been compared to Kim, 36, when it comes to her looks over the past couple of years. And the teen will headline her own E! spinoff docu-series, Life of Kylie, this s.

