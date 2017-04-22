EXCLUSIVE!

Yikes! Kyle Is Furious After He Loses His Movie to Jeremy Renner on The Arrangement: "I'm Gonna Lose My S--t"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella, John Cena, YouTube

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Hilarious Naked Dance Is Everything You Didn't Know You Needed

Shawna Craig, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Which E! Star Could Help Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Baby No. 3? See Who Wants to Be Their Surrogate!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"I have some news you're not gonna love…"

Kyle (Josh Henderson) receives some upsetting news from Deann (Lexa Doig) on tomorrow's episode of The Arrangement. In this clip from the show, Deann stops by set to visit Kyle and tells him they lost the rights to his movie The Resistance.

"What?" Kyle says as he tries to remain calm.

Kyle had been wanting to direct The Resistance and is furious that his option wasn't extended. And on top of that, the movie has been sold to another production company for another actor.

Photos

Josh Henderson's Best Instagrams

Josh Henderson, The Arrangement, The Arrangement 108

E!

"For who? If you tell me Jeremy Renner I'm gonna lose my s--t," Kyle says.

"Then I won't tell you," Deann replies.

So what's Kyle's next move? Take a look at The Arrangement clip above to see Kyle react to Deann's news!

Watch a brand-new episode of The Arrangement Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Jeremy Renner , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again