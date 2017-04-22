"I have some news you're not gonna love…"

Kyle (Josh Henderson) receives some upsetting news from Deann (Lexa Doig) on tomorrow's episode of The Arrangement. In this clip from the show, Deann stops by set to visit Kyle and tells him they lost the rights to his movie The Resistance.

"What?" Kyle says as he tries to remain calm.

Kyle had been wanting to direct The Resistance and is furious that his option wasn't extended. And on top of that, the movie has been sold to another production company for another actor.