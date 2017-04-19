The Sesame Street parody you've been waiting for is here: Meet The Real Grouches. Yes, Sesame Street is taking on The Real Housewives franchise in a three-part parody (yes, it's like most Real Housewives reunions), complete with taglines for Oscar the Grouch, Grundgetta, Diva Garbagedump (what a name) and Grover.

Part one is just the taglines, ranked below, part two features a talent show including references to songs "Grouchy for the Party," "Money Can't Buy You Trash" and "Pretty Messy," with lessons on taking turns, and part three takes place at FUR Lounge with lessons about learning to share. FUR Lounge was given a four stinky sock review. What a world.