Splash News/WENN
This was bound to happen eventually.
Avengers: Infinity War doesn't hit theaters until May 4, 2018, but E! News has fans' first look at Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) sharing a tender moment in the adventure movie. The two actors were snapped filming on set in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday.
Bettany, 45, and Olsen, 28, filmed the same scene "eight or nine times," according to an eyewitness. It began with Vision opening the window curtains using his special abilities. Moments later, Scarlet Witch appeared by his side "and they get very close and finally kissed."
Romantic tension between the characters has been building since Vision became a sentient being in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron—and it intensified in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.
Splash News/WENN
After helming a slew of hits for Marvel Studios, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing Avengers: Infinity War, which includes characters from the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fans will get to see Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Collector (Benicio Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Wong (Benedict Wong) back in action.
Production began in February at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. "I remember actually going to see the first Avengers with one of my best mates from home, and I would never have dreamed that I'd be in one of these movies, let alone playing Spider-Man," Holland said during an on-set chat with Downey and Pratt. "I feel like I am on top of the world, because this is just mind-blowing."
Before the mega-movie hits theaters next spring, fans can look forward to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (out May 5), Thor: Ragnarok (out Nov. 3) and Black Panther (out Feb. 16, 2018).