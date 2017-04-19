So, how does People's Most Beautiful Woman remain so beautiful? Well, let's go straight to the source!

Over the years Julia Roberts has revealed her beauty, fitness and diet secrets, none of which have seemed that unattainable. Like any other celebrity, Roberts credits her fit physique with a classic combination of healthy diet and exercise, but there's also more to it than that. In honor of her historic fifth People title, E! News has rounded up Roberts' tips to be—and stay—beautiful inside and out.

When it comes to what she eats in a day, the rom-com star breaks down what her meals typically look like:

Breakfast:

Eggs over easy with some avocado, sourdough toast (carbs!), coffee, coconut water and blueberries.