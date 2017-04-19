And the covers keep coming for Julia Roberts.

The actress just landed her fifth(!) People's "Most Beautiful" cover, outranking Michelle Pfeiffer and Jennifer Aniston, who both have had double in their career thus far. The 49-year-old also set a new record for the most covers earned by any female star in the magazine's history. She's even outpaced her friend and former co-star, George Clooney, who has been on the cover of People's Sexiest Man Alive twice.

"I'm going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year," she told the magazine. While the covers are certainly an honor in the industry, they also can work as a faux scrapbook for the star, who has had a cover nearly every five years since 2000.

As for that first cover in 1991—the era of Pretty Woman—she told the magazine she felt "adorable and naïve and so happy to be invited to the party."