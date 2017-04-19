Elizabeth has made her grand arrival.

While she may have been missing from all previous trailers for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Keira Knightley made a quick appearance in a new international trailer for the fifth installment of the franchise.

The actress, who has famously portrayed Elizabeth Swann for three of the last four films, pops up in the Japanese-narrated teaser, if only for a second. In a blink, she appears in Victorian garb as she stares off into the distance, swiftly confirming all the bubbling rumors that she would be back.