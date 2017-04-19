YouTube
Elizabeth has made her grand arrival.
While she may have been missing from all previous trailers for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Keira Knightley made a quick appearance in a new international trailer for the fifth installment of the franchise.
The actress, who has famously portrayed Elizabeth Swann for three of the last four films, pops up in the Japanese-narrated teaser, if only for a second. In a blink, she appears in Victorian garb as she stares off into the distance, swiftly confirming all the bubbling rumors that she would be back.
However, the nature of her return is still unclear considering the footage is the first to be revealed and leaves much to the imagination.
Still, she's not the only one officially reuniting with her longtime character. Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner for three consecutive films, also showed up in a recent trailer, officially confirming that he will reprise his role for this newest installment.
As fans may recall, at the end of the third movie, he was forced to become the captain of the Flying Dutchman after his heart was cut out and placed in the Dead Man's Chest.
Meanwhile, Pirates 5 hones in on Will and Elizabeth's son, Henry, who sets out for answers about his father.
At the same time, Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is busy fleeing from Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) and his deadly ghost sailors aiming to kill every pirate on the seas. To save his life, Sparrow is on a quest to find the Trident of Poseidon, bringing scientist Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and sailor Henry along for the bumpy ride.
Dead Men Tell No Tales, which will also include Geoffrey Rush, David Wenham and Kevin McNally, hits theaters May 29.