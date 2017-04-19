Ian West/PA Wire
Who knew Kate Beckinsale was a member of Rob Lowe's fan club?
The 43-year-old actress was rummaging through things at her "mum's house" Tuesday when she found a signed postcard from the '80s heartthrob. Lowe's note read, "Dear Kate, yes I will marry you. See you soon, Rob Lowe xxxxxx." Beckinsale didn't remember writing to the St. Elmo's Fire star, but she may have reached out to him via a local publication. The postcard was "one of a set of four" from Just Seventeen, hailed as "Britain's brightest weekly girl's magazine."
Beckinsale tagged the actor on Instagram, but as of Wednesday, Lowe hasn't said anything.
The actress couldn't help but laugh at her younger self—and give the 53-year-old actor a hard time for how he responded to her note. "EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands," she wrote in the caption, "OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself, signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp."
Beckinsale is currently single, but she doesn't have a shot with Lowe; the actor has been married to makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff since 1991, and the happy couple has two adult sons.
Don't feel too sorry for Beckinsale—she has her fair share of admirers, too. Most notably, in 2012, One Direction's Niall Horan had the opportunity to meet his childhood crush and later tweeted that the Underworld: Blood Wars actress was a "lovely woman." The following year, Horan professed his love, telling Spin 1038, "Oh my, God! Kate Beckinsale, marry me, please!"
Unlike Lowe, Beckinsale never responded to Horan's proposal.