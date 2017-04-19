Irina Shayk Poses in a Bikini Weeks After Giving Birth

Irina Shayk is living her best life.
The model took to Instagram to share her "current situation," which just so happened to be her lounging in her bikini on a giant pool flotation device. Being a new mom has never looked so chic!
"Pre-sunset #currentsituation," she captioned the picture.
Her moment of total (bathing suit) euphoria comes only a few weeks after she and Bradley Cooper welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. "They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," an insider shared with us shortly after the news broke that Shayk had given birth.
While Shayk was absorbing some UV rays, Cooper was off filming A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga. Fans got a first look at the upcoming movie Monday courtesy of the "Million Reasons" songstress, and in her Instagram photo Cooper plays the guitar alongside a singing Gaga.
"I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen," Gaga captioned the picture. "The story of A Star Is Born is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5..."
Even though this movie is a passion project for both Gaga and Cooper, we're sure The Hangover star thinks his newborn is the real star. But when daddy is away, mommy and baby shall play!