Irina Shayk Poses in a Bikini Weeks After Giving Birth

Irina Shayk is living her best life.

The model took to Instagram to share her "current situation," which just so happened to be her lounging in her bikini on a giant pool flotation device. Being a new mom has never looked so chic!

"Pre-sunset #currentsituation," she captioned the picture.

Her moment of total (bathing suit) euphoria comes only a few weeks after she and Bradley Cooper welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. "They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed," an insider shared with us shortly after the news broke that Shayk had given birth.