You mentioned those episodes where he was a little slippery and keeping secrets. He did go through so many reveals when the audience and those in SHIELD who knew nothing about him. First we didn't know anything about him, then he was an Inhuman, and then he was a pretend Inhuman. What did you enjoy about getting to be the center of so many twists? Was it hard to keep those secrets?

Well, I was nervous at first because there were so many characters and embargoes and things that we could and couldn't say. Obviously, Marvel prides themselves on their storytelling, but also that they want the audience to discover the story as they watch, which I think is fair. And certainly as actors, we don't want potential fans or audience members to have knowledge of certain plot points because it takes the fun out of it. So, I totally understand that. But at the same time, it can be quite complicated sometimes keeping track of the story that you're shooting on set and the story that the audience is aware of and figuring out which episodes they seen and haven't seen. So obviously you don't want to get too ahead of yourself, but, I mean, look, all I ever ask for as an actor is "Give me something to play. Give me a story, give me a character arc, give me an emotional journey, and I'll be able to do my work. And they really did that. And while they sort of play out like these twists in the story, actually, for Mace, it was a really interesting journey and I think he went from someone who was given a lot of power really quickly, both figuratively and literally, that he wasn't ready for in any way, shape or form. We saw this human who basically wants two things. He always wanted the quality between humans and Inhumans, and to protect them, and also wanted to do the right thing, ultimately. Talbot put him in a very difficult position and he did the best he could, but honestly, he was in way too deep, which is why I think he tried to redeem himself when he takes the last of the serum and tries to take on the Russians. And that was the last time we saw him conscious as Jeffrey Mace, which was when Coulson and Mack take him out of the prison cell after he'd been beaten and tortured. That's the last time we see him as Jeffrey Mace, conscious. Every beat after that, he's an LMD. And then when we see him asleep, obviously his mind is in the Framework, so it was a really, really interesting arc. There were up and downs, reveals and surprises, but Jeffrey

Mace's character stayed real throughout and that's a real credit to the writers.