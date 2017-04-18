Talk about one hell of a surprise!
The cast of Imposters reunited in Los Angeles on Monday night to look back on the just finished first season of their Bravo series at a For Your Consideration Emmy panel, moderated by the show's executive producer Paul Adelstein, and during the event, Adelstein stunned the stars with some truly great news: They were renewed for season two!
"If we were really willing to do our second season," he told the cast as they stared, wondering where he was going with all this, "we can go ahead and do our second season. So is that something we should do?"
We're guessing from the elated reaction from each and every cast member that they've got no qualms about returning for another go-round of cat-and-mouse con games. To see the adorable moment, be sure to check out the clip above.
"Imposters has truly resonated with our audience and critics alike with its unique brand of suspense and humor," Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the renewal. "We're excited to see what the future holds for this unlikely band of flawed, but lovable characters that our talented creators and actors have fully brought to life."
Imposters stars Inbar Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young, Marianne Rendon, Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben.
Imposters returns for season two in 2018 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)