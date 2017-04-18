Everywhere you look, everywhere you, Candace Cameron Bure will be there for Jodie Sweetin.

While the Fuller House star manages the aftermath of her messy split from her ex-fiancé, Justin Hodak, the actress' co-star has her back.

"She's doing great," Bure told E! News. "She's being a trooper and handling everything with grace."

The fallout of her three-year relationship has been riddled with legal issues after Hodak violated the restraining order Sweetin filed against him on two occasions. Before the restraining order was in place, he was first arrested after Sweetin called the police because he threatened to commit suicide.