All things are possible in the land of Disney...Just ask 7-year-old Daisy.

The young girl from Houston was diagnosed with Achondroplasia (a form of Dwarfism) from birth. She recently became the internet's obsession due to heartwarming photos in which she's seen crying as she meets Belle from her favorite movie, Beauty and the Beast.

E! News spoke with her aunt Patricia (who shared the photos) and the backstory of little Daisy's meeting will make you get up and grab a box of tissues (if you need to do so now, we'll wait).

Patricia tells us Daisy has had to battle through surgery after surgery her entire life, including her head, legs, neck and back. Thus, after watching her go through all of this, a thoughtful nurse at the Children's Hospital in Dallas nominated Daisy for Make A Wish.