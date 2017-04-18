Get excited, gumshoes!
Just days after it was reported that Netflix was preparing to revive the iconic globe-trotting thief Carmen Sandiego, the streaming giant has formally announced plans to reboot the character with a new animated series, entitled—you guessed it—Carmen Sandiego. And as expected, Gina Rodriguez will be the voice the titular sharp-dressed villain. But she's not the only star power involved in the new project.
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard—AKA Eleven's BFF Mike Wheeler—will also lend his voice for the role of Player, Carmen's chief accomplice and friend.
"Don't ask where ... ask who." @Netflix (just call me Carmen ?) pic.twitter.com/63D26dKdcE— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 18, 2017
In the new series, of which 20 22-minute episodes have been ordered for a 2019 premiere date, Carmen Sandiego is back and ready for a new crop of international capers packed with thrilling adventure and intrigue. This fresh take presents an intimate look into Carmen's past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn who in the world is Carmen Sandiego and why she became a super thief.
The red fedora-wearing thief first became popular thanks to a children's computer game franchise in the '80s, before spawning two live-action PBS game shows, Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? and Where in Time Is Carmen Sandiego?, and an animated series on Fox, Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?, which ran from 1994-1999. In that iteration, Carmen was voiced by the legendary Rita Moreno.
Rodriguez expressed her excitement over the project on Twitter, announcing, "I already have the fedora and coat." And now we're sort of bummed that this thing is only animated! She also tweeted a first look at the character's new look, which you can see above, with the caption, "Don't ask where...ask who...Just call me Carmen."
Are you looking forward to a new Carmen Sandiego? Sound off in the comments below!
Carmen Sandiego will debut on Netflix in 2019.