In the new series, of which 20 22-minute episodes have been ordered for a 2019 premiere date, Carmen Sandiego is back and ready for a new crop of international capers packed with thrilling adventure and intrigue. This fresh take presents an intimate look into Carmen's past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn who in the world is Carmen Sandiego and why she became a super thief.

The red fedora-wearing thief first became popular thanks to a children's computer game franchise in the '80s, before spawning two live-action PBS game shows, Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? and Where in Time Is Carmen Sandiego?, and an animated series on Fox, Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?, which ran from 1994-1999. In that iteration, Carmen was voiced by the legendary Rita Moreno.