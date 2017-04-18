Breakups are never easy, but Olivia Munn is doing her best.
Earlier this month, the actress and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers quietly ended their three-year romance. Neither Munn nor Rodgers has commented on the breakup, though a source tells E! News exclusively that the 36-year-old actress is "doing well" post-split.
Munn, who has been shooting The Predator in Vancouver and is based in L.A., is taking some time to focus on herself. Now that she's single, she "is not communicating with Aaron as much as he would like," the source says of the athlete, 33. "She feels like distance is best at this time."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
"Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks the past few months," the source adds. "It didn't feel good anymore, and they should have split up a few months ago. They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen."
Rodgers seems to be moving on, too. The athlete served as a groomsman at his teammate Randall Cobb's wedding Saturday at the Pierre hotel in New York City. After tying the knot in front of hundreds, Cobb—who married attorney Aiyda Ghahramani—told The Knot he was excited to "have the people we love most, together, in the same room to celebrate our union."
Munn, meanwhile, was spotted leaving LAX Sunday en route to Vancouver.
While Munn is disappointed that Rodgers isn't The One, the actress remains hopeful about her future prospects. "Olivia is not going to settle till she feels like this is the man she will end up with," the source tells E! News. "Her eyes are open and she is very open to dating. She is good!"
A source close to Rodgers adds that while he "loved" Munn and "the breakup was not easy," he's starting to pick up the pieces—carefully, of course. "The line of women he can choose from is endless," the source insists, "but he is a pretty picky dude, especially at the level he's at now."
Why did the couple—once rumored to be ready for an engagement—call it quits in the first place? Last week, a source told E! News the former couple was "just on two different pages in life." Munn initiated the breakup, and it was "pretty hard" on them both. "They were great together—never fought—so getting back together is possible. But, as of now, they need time."