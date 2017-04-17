Victoria Beckham just received one very special message for her daughter Harper in honor of her special day.

The youngster filmed a video message singing to her famous mum on her 43rd birthday and it's positively too cute for words.

The former Spice Girls singer turned fashion mogul posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, "I love u" before tagging her three sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn, and her hubby David Beckham.

Cruz posted his own message to his mother along with a throwback selfie that read, "Dear mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever."