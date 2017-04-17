Victoria Beckham just received one very special message for her daughter Harper in honor of her special day.
The youngster filmed a video message singing to her famous mum on her 43rd birthday and it's positively too cute for words.
The former Spice Girls singer turned fashion mogul posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, "I love u" before tagging her three sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn, and her hubby David Beckham.
Cruz posted his own message to his mother along with a throwback selfie that read, "Dear mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever."
Meanwhile, Romeo penned a lengthy note to the birthday gal, writing, "Mum, I love you so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect in every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever!" We're guessing that last note made the Brit tear up with pride...
Finally, David weighed in on the special occasion by sharing, "Happy birthday to an amazing mummy, wife and friend. We love you."
Happy birthday, Victoria! We hope your special day is filled with family, fun and amazing memories.