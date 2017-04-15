Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance has been all over the world, but now they're putting their affections on display at 2017 Coachella.

The couple was spotted making their way to Travis Scott's performance. Taking the lead, the Starboy singer led Selena by the hand to help make their way through the crowds. They eventually settled in the VIP area of Scott's performance. Selena and The Weeknd's trip to the Indio, Calif., music festival—where every other celeb seems to be this weekend—comes after they traveled to Toronto, Colombia and Argentina together. Selena has been joining her boyfriend as he continues his world tour.

Most recently, the two celebrated the rapper Belly's birthday at a private home in Beverly Hills, where an eyewitness told E! News they looked more in love than ever.