Carrie Fisher's passing is still undoubtedly weighing heavily on her former Star Wars co-stars.
During a 3-day event in Orlando focused around all things Star Wars in honor of the 40th anniversary, Mark Hamill took to the stage to speak to a packed audience about the loss of his longtime friend.
The actor read his tribute statement that was originally released at the end of last year, shortly after her death.
"Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed in being happy," he began while holding back tears.
"That was what I thought was so incredible about her. For all of the vibrato, it was almost like a defense mechanism…That she wore this toughness like armor but down deep, there was the vulnerability of a little girl."
He added, "It was enormously appealing and she was so smart...When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. Here we are today to celebrate the treasure that was Carrie Frances Fisher."
Hamill further read his original statement, saying, "She played such a crucial role in my professional and person life, and both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness and even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years."
So will fans get to see more of Carrie's legacy on the screen in the coming installments of the hit franchise? Well, earlier today ABC News released a sneak peek of an interview with the President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, who explained just how much of the late actress we should expect to see.
"Sadly, Carrie will not be in nine. But we will see a lot of Carrie in eight," she shared.
And just a few hours ago, the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released after what can only be described as the most anticipation for a trailer in a long, long time.