For anyone that has ever curled their hair, you know how important it is to brush it out.

No matter your hair texture, naturally curly, super straight or anything in between—crunchy curls look good on no one. On the other hand, you don't want a frizzy unpolished mess, either. Instead, think: Cookie Lyon-status. You're in luck because Chuck Amos, who works with Taraji P. Henson and Alicia Keys, has a trick for you. According to the pro, just use a toothbrush, like Curaprox Ultrasoft Toothbrush CS 5460, to finish off any curled hairstyle.

First thing's first: Curl and let it cool. If you have naturally curly hair, no need to use a hot tool, just style regularly.