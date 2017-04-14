Coachella/Instagram
Coachella/Instagram
The more money you have, the less you spend.
Celebs are heading out in waves to Coachella this weekend, but they're not just teleporting to the desert to watch (and party with) their favorite musicians. A-listers are flying and driving to their destinations, but they're not doing it themselves, obviously. If they're heading out in a car, it has a driver. If they're flying in a plane or a helicopter, it's a private ride.
No matter the mode of transportation, getting to Coachella is far pricier than the cost of the VIP bracelet. Naturally, these celebrities aren't paying a dime.
Stars such as Ryan Phillippe and Shay Mitchell partnered with private jet company Velocity Black to arrive at Coachella in style. Both took to Instagram to share small peeks of their rides in the sky. Dove Cameron, however, is keeping her feet on the ground. The Disney Channel star will be heading out to Palm Springs, Calif., in a Buick Encore. She, too, shared her partnership on Instagram.
Aaron Paul didn't try to pretend like he was shelling out pennies for his Lyft ride. "Coachella come early! Thank you @lyft for this free ride out to the desert. I'm incredibly spoiled. Appreciate you all!" he captioned an Instagram picture. The average cost of a Lyft ride from L.A. to Coachella runs about $150, which probably wouldn't have set him back.
If they're not flying in private jets, then they're probably in a helicopter. A flight from LAX to Coachella on Orbic Air will cost about $2,400 each way, but fliers can also be charged an additional $160 for airport pick up and drop off. Then again, when you're an A-Lister, these prices are moot; The companies are just #blessed to have notable riders.
Celebrities riding with IEX Helicopter are saving about $3,140 one-way, or $6,280 round trip for five passengers. Now that's a steep savings.
Tesla is also rumored to be lending a
hand wheel to help celebrities make it to their destination.